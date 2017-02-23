IITM, Queensland University of Technology To Undertake Joint Applied Research

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have entered into a new applied research initiative that will focus in the areas of information security, combustion & health technologies. IITM and QUT have executed an agreement to undertake joint applied research that is highly relevant to industry. Both institutions recognise that, globally, there is a paradigm shift in research focus and this initiative is a significant step towards meeting the new research challenges.
The IITM and QUT partnership began in 2006 in information security, and has expanded to include collaboration in other disciplines. A joint doctorate degree program agreement was concluded in 2016, said a press release from Queensland University of Technology 21February in its official website.
Announcing the development, Queensland University of Technology Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Coaldrake said, "As a 'university for the real world', QUT has always endeavoured to focus on research that is relevant to industry and community. This initiative will help to address some of the issues that are critical to both our countries."
Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras said, "IITM has been a pioneer in industry-driven research, and this is demonstrated by our commitment in establishing the IIT Madras Research Park that has become a driver of innovation. This partnership between our institutions will enable cutting-edge research with innovative outcomes."
(With Inputs from PTI)
