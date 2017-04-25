IITM K Develops Soil Management App For Coffee Growers

Thiruvanathapuram: KSHEMAM (Kaapi Soil Health Management and Monitoring) a location specific Soil Health Nutrient Management and Information System for coffee growers, conceptualized, designed and implemented by Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Kerala (IIITM K) for Central Coffee Coffee Research Institute launched recently and dedicated to the country by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.
KSHEMAM is an interactive Web based, GIS enabled, Location (Geo) specific Soil Nutrient Information and Decision Support system for Coffee, conceptualized and developed by IIITM-K for Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India, said a statement from IITM-K.
The core objective of the system is to provide location specific soil nutrient information status, fertilizer recommendation and nutrient management advice through a standard web and GIS navigable digital map interface.
The application allows the coffee growers to geographically drill down based on his administrative divisions using a selection box, or simply by zooming to a locality by (right) mouse click.
Once a village is selected, the user can click (left button of the mouse) anywhere within the panchayat to know the soil property\nutrient status. A computational model has developed based on the available soil nutrient status, the system generates fertilizer recommendation specific to the (Geo) location. The spatial variation of individual nutrient can also be thematically visualized. Farmer can also key-in the Geographic Coordinates of any location and inquire the nutrient status.
Once the Fertilizer Recommendation is Generated, the grower (farmer) can generate his Fertilizer Recommendation, Nutrient Advisory and Soil Health Card in any of the four languages (English, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam). The Growers can also access his Fertilizer recommendation and Soil Health Card by searching AADHAR No, Sample Number or By Grower Name.
"The application is developed entirely using Open Sourc Technology," said Ajith Kumar R of IIITM-K.
"It has been developed with a responsive Design and tested for compatibility with any screen sizes of tablets and smartphones," he said.
(With Inputs from PTI)
