IIT Ropar Ranks 5th Among Top New IITs; Improves In Outreach And Inclusivity Parameter

New Delhi: In the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2017 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has improved in the parameter of Outreach and Inclusivity (OI). The institute has also made its place in the top five new IITs as per the rankings. Professor S K Das, Director, IIT Ropar expressed his happiness to be a part of the India Rankings 2017. He said that this year too, the institute has made its way to the top five new IITs and has ranked third among the new IITs and fifth in the overall engineering institutes category.
He also said that the improved score in Outreach and Inclusivity parameter showed that the institute promoted regional diversity, international outreach, as well as gender inclusivity. The institute also promoted inclusion of students from economically and socially challenged sections and physically challenged students.
Professor S K Das told Press Trust of India, that being placed at 21st rank among engineering institutes and 32nd in overall ranking was an achievement for the institute which is only nine years old.
IIT Ropar has improved in comparison to last year and has scored the best in the parameter of OI. The institute had scored in the parameter 105th rank last year and moved to 11th this year.
The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) is an indigenous ranking framework for higher educational institutions started in 2015-16 by MHRD. The institutes are ranked on various parameters which assess teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception about an institution.
Indian Institutes of Technology are premier institutions for engineering education and research. Currently there are 23 IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee, Hyderabad, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ropar, Jodhpur, Gandhinagar, Indore, Mandi, Varanasi, Tiruppati, Palakkad, Goa, Jammu, Dharwad and Bhilai.
