IIT Roorkee Releases GATE 2017 Admit Cards: Download Now

For GATE 2017, IIT Roorkee has received more than 9.23 lakh applications. GATE's popularity has gone up since the GATE score is being used as one of the criteria for recruitment in Government organizations such as Cabinet Secretariat and Public Sector Undertakings in India for past few years.
Gate 2017's homepage, which is hosted by IIT Roorkee has also published the list of candidates whose applications have been rejected. The reason has been mentioned as "applicants do not have the requisite educational qualification to appear in GATE 2017. Hence, these applications have been rejected."
Gate 2017 official website has also published the provisional list of candidates who need to bring eligibility/category certificate (as applicable and marked as defective in the mail to you, earlier) to the examination hall at the time of exam and hand over the same to the GATE officials.
The exam is scheduled to be held on 4, 5, 11 & 12 February 2017 across selected cities in India as well as at International Centers in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.
All excess payments received from GATE 2017 candidates have been refunded to their respective bank account/card from where payments were done by the candidate.
GATE is jointly administered by IISc and Seven Indian Institute of Technology (IITs Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee). The exam will cover 23 papers and will be taken as an Online Computer-based Test (CBT).
Steps to download the Admit Card:
- Go the official GATE 2017 page
- Click on the link which says "Candidate login for downloading admit card"
- Enter you enrolment id/ email address, password and solve a simple maths question
- Upon entering the correct credentials, they will be redirected to the account panel and will be able to download the admit card
