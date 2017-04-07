IIT Roorkee Invites Application For Admission To M.Tech. And M.Arch. Through GATE

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has begun application process for admission to its PG programs. Last date to apply for M.Tech. and M.Arch. programs at IIT Roorkee is April 18, 2017. The admission to the PG courses would be on the basis of either normalized GATE score or on the basis of normalized GATE score and performance in Interview/Written Test. The programs are also open to sponsored candidates. Sponsored candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in interview/written test and relevant work experience.



Important Dates



Commencement of application process: March 28, 2017

Last date to apply online: April 18, 2017

Last date for deposit of fee online: April 18, 2017

Last date for receiving of downloaded Application Form at PG Admission Office, IIT Roorkee: April 21, 2017

Uploading of call letters for interview/ written test/ counselling: May 9, 2017

Interview/ written test: May 31, 2017

Announcement of Merit list: June 1, 2017

Counselling for admission: June 1-3, 2017



Application Process



Candidates can apply online on http://pgadm.iitr.ernet.in/ till April 18, 2017. After completing the online application process, candidates would need to send the printout of filled in application form, duly signed and colored photograph affixed in the appropriate place to the following address via speed post or registered post on or before April 21:



PG Admission Office

IIT Roorkee

Roorkee - 247667



Application Fee



The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 400 with Rs. 100 for each additional department. The application fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Physically Disabled candidates is Rs. 200 with Rs. 100 for each additional department. The application fee should be paid online only.



