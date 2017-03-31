IIT Patna PhD Admission 2017; Apply Online Till April 6

New Delhi:  The application process for admission to PhD program for July 2017 at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna is going on and will end on April 6. The institute is offering PhD programs in 10 different areas of research to both sponsored and non-sponsored candidates. Applicants with external fellowship from recognized government of India funding agencies are also welcome to apply. Candidates willing to apply can do so through the official website of IIT Patna. The selection process is based on a written test or/and interview. 

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: April 6, 2017

Last date for receipt of completed Application forms by IIT Patna: April 12, 2017

Financial Assistance

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Requirement: Post Graduate degree in Basic Science with NET/GATE qualification or Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET/GATE Qualification or Post Graduate Degree in Professional Courses.
Monthly Emoluments: Rs. 25,000

Senior Research Fellowship (SRF)

Requirement: JRF Qualification with two years of research experience
Monthly Emolument: Rs. 28000

How to Apply

The application process for PhD program could be filled through the following link:
http://academic.iitp.ac.in/

Candidate will need to first create a login id and password in order to apply. After filling up application form candidate will need to pay application fee. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 300 and for SC/ST/PD/Female candidates is Rs. 150. 

Candidates can pay application fee through the following link:

https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/icollecthome.htm?corpID=595859

Applicants need to send application generated online duly signed along with self-attested copies of mark sheets & certificates (from class X to highest degree obtained/appeared), caste certificate (if applicable), GATE /NET/Relevant certificate related to any fellowship, experience certificate and other testimonials (both sides) and e-receipt of online payment or challan to the following address:

The Deputy Registrar (Academics)
Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Bihta
Kanpa Road, District Patna,
Bihar 801103

