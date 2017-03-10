News Flash
IIT Madras Begins Application Process For M.Tech. and M.Tech. Sponsored Programmes; Apply Till April 15

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 10, 2017 16:23 IST
New Delhi:  Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has invited application from eligible candidates for admission to M.Tech. and M.Tech. (Sponsored) programs. The application process began in the online mode of March 7, 2017. The last date to apply is April 15, 2017. Candidates applying to M.Tech. programs must have an Undergraduate degree in technology/engineering/architecture or equivalent. The Institute will provide Half-time Teaching Assistantship (HTTA) of Rs. 12,400 per month to candidates enrolled in M.Tech. program (non-sponsored). Some additional candidates may be admitted on the basis of merit without HTTA.  

Eligibility Requirements

For M.Tech. non-sponsored 

Bachelor's degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture or equivalent, or Master's degree in Chemistry/ Mathematics/ Physics/ Life Sciences or related subjects or Associate Membership in professional bodies as such as AMIE etc.

Valid GATE 2015, GATE 2016, or GATE 2017 score. (Candidates who have a B.Tech. degree from IITs with CGPA of 7.5 for SC/ST candidates and CGPA of 8.0 for General candidates can apply without GATE score)

Note: Candidates with degrees obtained from distance education or correspondence mode will have to go through an interview process.

For M.Tech. Sponsored

Bachelor's degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture or equivalent with 60% marks over the 4 years (55% for SC/ST candidates).

Two years professional experience as on April 30, 2017 in the sponsoring institute after qualifying degree.
Such candidates are exempted from GATE. 

Application Process

Candidates applying for M.Tech. non-sponsored can apply on the following website: http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in/

Candidates applying for M.Tech. Sponsored program can apply on the following website: https://mtechspons.iitm.ac.in/intro

