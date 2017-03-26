IIT Kharagpur's RGSOIPL Law School To Promote India-Bound Student Traffic

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur's Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSOIPL) has started a drive to bring in foreign students and professionals for law education in India. According to Press Trust of India, Professor Khushal Vibhute, Dean of RGSOIPL said that, against old time practice of Indian legal scholars making trips abroad to become law practitioners and professionals, RGSOIPL are now going to promote India-bound student traffic.RGSOIPL is the first of its kind law school to impart legal education with IP specialization within the IIT System bringing synergy among science, technology, management and law.The School offers a Six-Semester, Three-Year Full-Time residential programme leading to the Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Hons) in Intellectual Property Law approved by the Bar Council of India.As of now, RGSOIPL is the only law school in the Indian Institute of Technology system, which has established collaborative and exchange programmes with the internationally reputed George Washington University Law School."With the government's mandate of bringing in foreign students and promoting internationalisation of IITs, we had organised a spring semester programme with GW Law School, which paved way for exposure of Indian students," Vibhute said as reported by PTI.The RGSOIPL, which specialises in Intellectual Property Law, has also diversified to other areas of legal education such as Corporate Laws, Taxation, Criminal Laws, International Law, Constitutional Law and Competition Law.In January 2017, Careers360 has ranked the Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSOIPL), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Second in the ranking of Law Universities/Schools/Colleges in India. It is also ranked First in research.(With Inputs from PTI)