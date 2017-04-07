IIT Kharagpur Will Lead UK-India Joint Virtual Centre

According to a statement released by Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT - Kharagpur) today, the pioneer institute will lead a United Kingdom -India Joint Virtual Centre in Clean Energy. This Joint Virtual Centre will be in partnership with a consortium to develop innovative solutions for integration of renewable energy and storage into the Indian and UK power grid, reported Indo-Asian News Service.UK-India Clean Energy Institute (UKICERI), the multi-institutional centre at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will work towards technological innovations on a set of areas related to power network, storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Major purpose of this is to promote massive scale integration of solar power at different voltage levels for on and off-grid."This will also target remote isolated areas that are not connected to the national grid and are dependent on local electricity generation, which makes them vulnerable in times of shortage of power," the statement said.Both countries already have a UK India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) which started in April 2006 with the aim of enhancing educational links between India and the UK. UKIERI has been recognized as a key multi stakeholder programme that has strengthened the educational relations between the two countries and been successful in covering all segments of the education sector.(With Inputs from IANS)