IIT Kharagpur To Raise Number Of Female Students

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur will raise the number of female students at its undergraduate level to give girls more scope in the premier institution, IITKGP director Prof Partha Pratim Chakrabarti has said. "It is a fact that women are not getting the same opportunity... that a male candidate gets. Even these days, some conservative families refrain from sending daughters to institutions like IIT....We have to break that. We have to give some more scope to women," Chakrabarti told reporters after the 63rd convocation of IITKGP yesterday.
Stating that women comprise 9 per cent of the total number of students in IITKGP at the undergraduate level, the eminent academician said, "We, 3-4 IITs, will together find out a method for promotion of women without reducing the seats and accordingly move the MHRD."
"It will not be reservation. Technically it will be for promotion of wonmen, giving additional seats without reducing opportunity for others and by maintaining quality," he said.
"While women comprise less than 10 per cent of the IIT KGP undergraduate student force, you have seen that around 40 per cent of award winners in this convocation were girls. This shows women are more serious and their intelligence is equal. They only need more opportunities," he said.
The recipients of this year's gold medals included a number of girls.
