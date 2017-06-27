IIT Kharagpur To Introduce Induction Programme For Freshers

IIT Kharagpur is going to introduce a nine-day Induction Programme for freshers from next month to familiarise them with various departments, facilities and life at the institute. Announcing this here today, Prof P P Chakrabarti, Director, IIT Kharagpur, said that the programme would also include an interactive session with the students in which they can talk about their aspirations, career choices, academic choices and others. "Students usually come with preconceived notions about the discipline which they have enrolled in and its scope. This causes some initial misconceptions regarding career opportunities available in those disciplines," he said."They are also not aware of the flexibility available in IIT Kharagpur to learn other subjects of their choice even if it is not in their major discipline but in which they have talent and interest in," Chakrabarti said."We would like to interact with them, understand their preferences and may be able to guide them towards opting for flexible courses like minors, micro-specializations or micro-credit in their preferred disciplines," he said. The programme would serve as a platform to introduce the entrants to their classmates and hall mates.Instead of one-time induction, refurbishing programmes have been planned round the year. For students of second year, an assimilation programme to departments and academics would be introduced. For third year students a reorientation programme for pathway choices have been developed. In fourth year, the students would undergo a de-induction programme which would make them ready to face the world beyond the realms of family and educational institutions.