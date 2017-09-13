IIT Kharagpur Students Bag Over 200 Pre-Placement Offers At Top MNCs

Companies like Goldman Sachs, Samsung, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe Systems, Wipro have offered more than 10 PPOs each, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said today.

Kolkata:  Students of IIT Kharagpur have bagged over 200 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) at top MNCs for the first time. Companies like Goldman Sachs, Samsung, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe Systems, Wipro have offered more than 10 PPOs each, an IIT-KGP spokesperson said today. The placement season will begin on December 1, 2017. Offers have been pouring for final year students as an outcome of internships which the students went for during the summer recess.

"This is an encouraging sign for us that companies recognise our students' hard work and motivation during the internship", Professor in-charge of the Career Development Centre at IIT-KGP Prof Debasis Deb said.

Several factors contributed to the high demand of the students. They are wide choices in course curriculum available through flexible academic programmes, dedicated and experienced faculty strength and a strong presence of the alumni across most of recruiting organisations, Deb said.

IIT-KGP has also received more than 200 internship offers for the pre-final year students for the summer of 2018, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

