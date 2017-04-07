IIT Kharagpur Starts Alumni Mentorship Programme For Students

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Students' Alumni Cell has begun a student Mentorship Programme under which counselling and guidance would be provided to students on diverse aspects of student life. As part of the programme a student will connect with an alumnus in the field of their interest. After careful consideration a mentor will be assigned to the student. The mentor will guide the assigned student through email, online chats etc. The Mentorship Programme has already been launched in two phases this year and will continue in the coming years.
Talking to Press Trust of India, General Secretary of the Students' Alumni Cell Vaibhav Chauhan said, "This programme will enable students to have an insight on diverse aspects such as academics, research and even extra-curricular activities. The Alumni with their vast experience is serving as a guide to the students through e-mails and virtual chats."
Vaibhav Chauhan said that Alumni from various fields like data analytics, software development, consultancy, various core fields, research, finance have come forward for the programme and it was already catering to the vast student community and their varied interests.
He said that 100 percent of the students registered in the programme have been allotted a mentor and after the initial stage of ice-breaking session over the phone the institute has begun a new chapter of student and alumni interaction.
Ashimendu Bose from the class of 1984, presently serving as the Director at Hewlett-Packard eSolutions Global Center English Operations, who is serving as a mentor said that the programme will help the students in technology enhancement, personality development, career development and understanding industry trends.
Vaishal Shah a third year undergraduate student at IIT Kharagpur who is enrolled in the programme said that it was a great experience talking to someone with vast industry experience. He said that such interactions help in dispelling doubts and helps in making informative choice in future.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
