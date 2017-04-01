IIT Kharagpur Management School Placement: 40 Companies Including Amazon, Google Visit Campus

Kolkata: As many as 40 companies have visited the Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) at IIT Kharagpur in the current placement season, for the batch of 2015-2017, a statement said on Friday. Till now 40 companies including Amazon, British Telecommunication, Google, Vedanta, PwC, Titan, JP Morgan and Chase, Deloitte, Spencer's have visited the campus, a release said.
"As of now, the average of the top 25 per cent offers stands at 16.60 lakh and that of the top 50 per cent is set at Rs 15.31 lakh. With more companies lined up, these numbers are only expected to increase. The highest CTC offered is Rs 20 lakh. The batch strength of 82 has received as many as 100 offers so far, 10 of them being PPOs," it said.
In keeping with the trends of the market, VGSoM continues to secure most of the roles in the domain of operations and consulting.
Analytics and sales & marketing came a close second while the rest of the batch picked up roles in the fields of banking, finance and insurance, the statement said.
