IIT Kanpur To Conduct JEE Advanced 2018 On May 20; Exam To Go Online

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20 next year. The information was confirmed by an official over the phone to NDTV. There are also talks of the exam being conducted online from 2018 . Till 2017, JEE Advanced was conducted in pen-paper mode. The decision to conduct the exam online was taken by Joint Admission Board (JAB) to make logistics and evaluation process easier. This year JEE Advanced exam was conducted by IIT Madras on May 21, 2017.JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to IITs, NITs and IISc Bangalore. The top 2, 20, 000 candidates with positive marks in the JEE Main exam are considered eligible for sitting in the JEE Advanced exam. The eligibility criteria will remain the same.The exam pattern will, however, change from offline to online. The decision to conduct the exam online also seems to stem from the error in the question paper and the irregularity in the system of grace marks thus awarded which had resulted in halting the counselling process mid-way by Supreme Court. The counselling process could be resumed only after the IITs submitted an undertaking that no such error will occur in future.The JAB, however, had said that the idea of conducting the exam in online mode was being considered for a while. The complete details for the exam will be available soon. Given the date of the JEE Advanced 2018 exam is in May 2018, it can be safely assumed that the JEE Main 2018 exam will be conducted in the first week of April, 2018.