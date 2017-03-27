IIT Kanpur PG Admission: Application Process Starts Tomorrow For M.Tech. And Research Programs

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin online application process for admission to its PhD, M.Tech., M.Des., and MS (Research) programs for its July session tomorrow. The admission announcement comes close on the heels of GATE 2017 result declaration and candidates who have scored requisite marks in the exam can apply for the research or post-graduation programs at IIT, Kanpur. The applications are open for both Sponsored and Non-sponsored candidates. The institute will also provide financial aid to non-sponsored candidates. Candidates who wish to apply to more than one program will have to fill separate application forms.
Important Dates
Start of online application: March 28, 2017
Last date to apply: April 21, 2017
Financial Assistance for Non-sponsored candidates
Financial aid (in the form of Institute Assistantship) will be provided to the regular (non-sponsored) students of M.Tech. or M.Des. or MS (Research), Ph.D. and M.Sc.-Ph.D. (Dual degree) Programmes.
A student admitted to these programs are expected to carry out the assigned duties for teaching and Research Assistantship. At present, the institute provides a monthly stipend of Rs. 12,400 to students enrolled in M.Tech./M.Des./MS (Research) for 8 hours of work every week.
PhD students enrolled at the institute are provided Rs. 25,000 per month for the first two years and Rs. 28,000 per month for the next two years. Candidates enrolled in M.Sc.-PhD dual degree program are also given a 50% tuition fee waiver after the first semester.
Candidates may also avail financial assistantship from external funding agencies such as UGC, CSIR, NBHM, DIETY, DBT, ISPIRE etc.
