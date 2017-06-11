IIT JEE Advanced Results 2017 Declared; Check Your Rank Lists @ Jeeadv.ac.in

The next step in the IIT and NIT admission process is JoSAA seat allocation.
Based on JEE Main rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam. 10.20 lakh students had appeared in the JEE main exam this year.
IIT Madras conducted paper 1 and Paper 2 of IIT JEE Advanced on May 21.
Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
Apart from IITs, Institutes like IISc Bangalore, IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, IIST Thiruvananthapuram, RGIPT Rae Bareli and IIPE Visakhapatnam offered courses based on JEE Advanced 2017.
JEE Advanced Rank List
Only candidates who scored the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate are included in the rank list.
According the JEE Advanced organisors, the minimum prescribed mark varies with the category as shown in the following table:
JEE Advanced 2017 Results: Read minimum prescribed marks details here
JEE Advanced 2017 Results: How to check
The JEE advanced results have been published on the official website. A link has been given on the official website and the students may enter their examination application number and date of birth on the given space and access their results.
Click here for more Education News