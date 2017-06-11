IIT JEE Advanced Result 2017: To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Check @ Jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2017 Results will be declared today in the official website of the entrance exam, jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 21.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Advanced Result 2017: To Be Declared Today, Check @ Jeeadv.ac.in New Delhi: will be declared today on the official website of the entrance exam. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the



According to JEE Advanced 2017 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).



JEE Advanced 2017 Results: Other Institutes



Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.



JEE Advanced 2017 Results: How to check



The JEE advanced results will be declared soon in the official website.



If you are searching for the results, you may follow these steps to access the results:



Step One: Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the link given on the home page



Step Three: Enter the details in the required fields



Step Four: See your results and rank lists there



Step Five: Take a printout of the results



Click here for more





JEE Advanced 2017 Results will be declared today on the official website of the entrance exam. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 21. More than 1.7 lakh students are expecting the results of JEE advanced results today. The JEE advanced results 2017 will be declared at 10 am today. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.According to JEE Advanced 2017 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.The JEE advanced results will be declared soon in the official website.If you are searching for the results, you may follow these steps to access the results:Step One: Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.inStep Two: Click on the link given on the home pageStep Three: Enter the details in the required fieldsStep Four: See your results and rank lists thereStep Five: Take a printout of the resultsClick here for more Education News