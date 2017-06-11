IIT JEE Advanced Result 2017: To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Check @ Jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: JEE Advanced 2017 Results will be declared today on the official website of the entrance exam. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 21. More than 1.7 lakh students are expecting the results of JEE advanced results today. The JEE advanced results 2017 will be declared at 10 am today. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
According to JEE Advanced 2017 organisers, the programs that will be offered this year in IITs will be announced at the time of seat allocation (i.e., filling - in of choices for admission).
JEE Advanced 2017 Results: Other Institutes
Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.
JEE Advanced 2017 Results: How to check
The JEE advanced results will be declared soon in the official website.
If you are searching for the results, you may follow these steps to access the results:
Step One: Go to the official website of the JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the link given on the home page
Step Three: Enter the details in the required fields
Step Four: See your results and rank lists there
Step Five: Take a printout of the results
