IIT JEE Advanced 2017 Result: Know Where, How To Check IIT JEE advanced 2017 result will be declared on 11 June 2017 (Sunday).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIT JEE Advanced 2017 Result: Here's Where, How To Check New Delhi: The wait of all the students who had appeared for the



The result declaration is going to relieve close to 2 lakh students who took the exam from the long wait.



JEE Advanced 2017 Result: Where to check?

The result will be available at the official web portal jeeadv.ac.in. Result update will be available at results.nic.in or results.gov.in.



Answer keys of the exam was released earlier. Students must have got a rough estimate of their score. The result declaration will ascertain their scores.



IIT JEE Advanced Result 2017: How to check?

Students have to click on the result page on the website. The link has already been created. Students can access their result tomorrow.



Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available on the online portal after the results are declared. The text messages will be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.



According to JEE organisers, individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates. However, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2017), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs.





The wait of all the students who had appeared for the JEE Advanced 2017 will end tomorrow with the declaration of results. The result will be announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organizer of the exam. As per the latest update, the result will be declared on 11 June 2017 at 10.00 am. Now that the exact time and date is available, students should be prepared for checking their result. Important details validating the candidature of the students for the exam, like roll number must be kept in hand. These may be asked while accessing the result.The result declaration is going to relieve close to 2 lakh students who took the exam from the long wait.The result will be available at the official web portal jeeadv.ac.in. Result update will be available at results.nic.in or results.gov.in.Answer keys of the exam was released earlier. Students must have got a rough estimate of their score. The result declaration will ascertain their scores.Students have to click on the result page on the website. The link has already been created. Students can access their result tomorrow.Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available on the online portal after the results are declared. The text messages will be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.According to JEE organisers, individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates. However, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2017), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs.