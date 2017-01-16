IIT JAM 2017 Admit Cards Have Been Released: Know How To Download

How to Download JAM 2017 Admit Cards
- Go the JAM 2017 website
- Click on the "JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)" notification
- Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID, Password and do the simple math
- Download your Admit Card
Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.Tech., etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for bright students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world.
The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.
The list of academic programmes, number of seats, eligibility requirement and minimum educational qualifications of each of the programmes mentioned in this Information Brochure are subject to change, as per the policy of Admitting Institute(s).
Important Dates for JAM 2017
- Mock Test link opening: February, 2017
- Date of JAM 2017 Examination: February 12, 2017 (Sunday
- Announcement of the Results of JAM 2017: March 27, 2017 (Monday)
- Submission of Application Form for Admission on the JAM 2017 Website: April 12 - 25, 2017
- Last Date for receipt of request for change of category in proper format/ rectification of defective documents at IIT Delhi: May 10, 2017 (Wednesday)
- Declaration of First Admission List: June 02, 2017 (Friday)
- Declaration of Second Admission List: June 20, 2017 (Tuesday)
- Declaration of Third and Final Admission List: July 03, 2017 (Monday)
- Closure of Admissions through JAM 2017: July 07, 2017 (Friday)
Click here for more Education News