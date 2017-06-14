IIT Hyderabad To Launch Two New B.Tech. Courses Next Year

No question paper leak of MBBS entrance test, says AIIMS panel New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will launch two new courses from the academic year 2017-18 to meet the growing demand of student community and the industry. B Tech (Minor in Design) and B Tech (Engineering Mathematics) courses are being introduced following interest from students as well as employers who are increasingly looking for these skills, a release from IIT- Hyderabad said here today.IIT-Hyderabad Director U B Desai said "Multi- disciplinary areas are constantly emerging not just within the academic world but also within the industry. These areas require new ways of thinking and new skills. These new courses aim to fulfill such emergent requirements." Department of Mathematics, IIT-Hyderabad Head Prof D Sukumar said "The B Tech (Engineering Mathematics) will enable students to pursue higher studies in Math, such as a PhD in world class universities."Further, it will also help students to take up research and development work in national as well as international laboratories, he said.There are also many industry and multi-national company jobs which require math analytical skills, he said adding the intake for the course is 10 students. Students taking B Tech (Engineering Mathematics) course in IIT-Hyderabad will be exposed, from the first semester, to the foundations and fundamentals required for higher Mathematics.Speaking about the B Tech (Minor in Design),Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad assistant professor Neelkantan said, "The advantage of the Minor in Design Course is not just about employability but also supporting the students to be creative thinkers and begin initiatives of their own."The students intake will be between 15 and 20. The minor courses that would be offered include creative product design, principles of animation and moving images, digital heritage, visual communication and digital imaging, built-environment/ urban space design, special topics on design, introduction to ergonomics and design, word and image immersion, movement art, technology and environmental installations and performances, the release added.