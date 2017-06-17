IIT-Guwahati's Technothlon To Offer Winners Free Tour To NASA

The winners of Technothlon - the international school championship, organised by the student fraternity of IIT Guwahati, will visit NASA's campus in California. "The winners will be awarded a guided tour to NASA's AMES research centre in California, USA, a release issued by Technothlon said. Technothlon is an international school championship conducted by the students of IIT Guwahati. The competition will be held in two phases - prelims and mains. The prelims will test the logic, analytical ability and practical observations of the students, the release said.The prelims, scheduled for July 16, will be conducted at more than 400 centres across the country, the release said, adding that the top teams will be invited for the final round which will held at IIT Guwahati campus on 31 August.