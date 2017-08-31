IIT Guwahati To Start GATE 2018 Online Registration Tomorrow The online registration process for GATE 2018 will start from tomorrow - September 1 - by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute of the entrance exam this year.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIT Guwahati To Start GATE 2018 Online Registration Tomorrow @ Appsgate.iitg.ac.in. New Delhi: The online registration process for GATE 2018 will start from tomorrow - September 1 - by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute of the entrance exam this year. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission or financial assistance to master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.



Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.



According to the schedule released by IIT Guwahati recently, the GATE 2018 exam will be held on February next year and the results are expected to be released on March 17, 2018.



GATE exam is held by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development.



In GATE 2017, more than 9 lakh aspirants had applied for the exam. Last year the qualification percentage was a mere 16%. The number was not an improvement from 2015 when only 15% candidates qualified.



In the past, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also used GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for employment.



Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India to name a few.



Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government, i.e., Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (Science and Technology) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, is now also being carried out on the basis of GATE score.



"Some other Government of India Organizations have also expressed their interest to utilize GATE 2018 score for their recruitment purpose", says the official notification of GATE 2018.



GATE online registration process will be held in the official portal of next year's exam, hosted by IIT Guwahati, http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in.



