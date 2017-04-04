IIT Guwahati Ranks Eighth In 'Overall Category' By NIRF

Guwahati: The IIT Guwahati has been ranked eighth by the NIRF among all the participating universities and institutions and seventh among the top engineering institutions in the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under union MHRD has in the India Rankings - 2017 awarded these positions to IIT-G which has "again brought laurels to the North East region", said a press release of the premier engineering institute here today.



Prof Gautam Biswas, Director of the Institute credited the faculty and students, research fellows as well as the staff members and officer of IIT-G for the honour.



"We need to move forward with higher targets in mind. We require to scale newer heights", he added.



Two other institutions of higher education in Assam have also figured in the top fifty of overall ranking of NIRF India Rankings - 2017



The Gauhati University secured 43rd rank whereas the Tezpur University secured 48th rank.



In the university level ranking, Gauhati University secured 27th rank, Tezpur University (30), Dibrugarh University (74) and Assam University (92), a release said.



In the College Level Ranking Jagannath Barooah College (JB College), Jorhat, has secured 64th rank. It is the only college from Assam to find a place in the ranking, a release said.



