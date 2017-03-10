IIT Delhi Begins Application Process For Admission To Doctoral And Postgraduate Programmes; Last Date March 31

EMAIL PRINT IIT Delhi Begins Application Process For Admission To PhD and PG Courses New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) has begun the application process for admission to PhD, M.Tech., MS, and M.Des. programmes. The application process commenced on March 9 and the last date to apply is March 31. The application form could be filled only in the online mode. The Institute will conduct tests and interviews for selection of candidates for different programmes. The schedule for the interview will be communicated separately by the departments of the institute. The institute will commence classes for the Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes on July 24, 2017.



Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: March 9, 2017



Last date to apply: March 31, 2017 (till 4:00 pm)



Range of dates for test/interview: May 15, 2017 - June 16, 2017



Date of orientation and registration of new students: July 21-22, 2017



Commencement of classes: July 24, 2017



Application Process



The application process can be completed only online through the institutes official website (http://www.iitd.ac.in/pgadmission). An applicant does not need to send hard copy of the application form and bank challan to the institute.



Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PH category will have to pay Rs. 50 as application fee. The candidate will also have to bear bank charges apart from the application fee.



SC/ST/PH category candidates admitted to Postgraduate/PhD programmes are exempted from paying tuition fee. Foreign nationals are not eligible to apply against the current advertisement.



