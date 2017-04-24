IIT Council To Review 122 Per Cent Fee Hike Introduced By MHRD

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIT Council To Review 122 Per Cent Fee Hike Introduced By MHRD New Delhi: IIT Council will meet in Mumbai on April 28 to review the decision taken by MHRD for increasing the tuition fee. The apex bodies of all the IITs would meet to take a decision about the 122 per cent hike in tuition fee and awarding financial concessions to special category students taken by MHRD when it was led by Smriti Irani. An official source told PTI that the review of the fee hike and financial assistance to special category students will be one of the priority agendas to be discussed at the meeting.



The Council had raised concerns over the fee hike in a previous meeting too which was held in August 2016. The Directors of several IITs had said then that the whole purpose of increasing the fee to enhance revenue had been failed by the financial concession introduced for special category students.



The Council may also discuss a proposal to replace fee waiver with a reimbursement scheme by either the HRD Ministry or the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



The official source told PTI, "There is a proposal that either the HRD Ministry or the Social Justice Ministry should reimburse the IITs for the cost of educating students entitled to complete fee waiver. It has also been recommended that students from the economically backward sections should be given interest-free loans instead of full or partial waiver."



In April last year, the HRD ministry had increased the fee for IITs by a whopping 122 per cent which increased the tuition fee for undergraduate courses from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 2 lakh for all new admissions. The ministry had also introduced complete fee waiver for students who belonged to SC, ST or Differently Abled category or students who came from families with an income of less than Rs. 1 lakh per annum.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



IIT Council will meet in Mumbai on April 28 to review the decision taken by MHRD for increasing the tuition fee. The apex bodies of all the IITs would meet to take a decision about the 122 per cent hike in tuition fee and awarding financial concessions to special category students taken by MHRD when it was led by Smriti Irani. An official source told PTI that the review of the fee hike and financial assistance to special category students will be one of the priority agendas to be discussed at the meeting.The Council had raised concerns over the fee hike in a previous meeting too which was held in August 2016. The Directors of several IITs had said then that the whole purpose of increasing the fee to enhance revenue had been failed by the financial concession introduced for special category students.The Council may also discuss a proposal to replace fee waiver with a reimbursement scheme by either the HRD Ministry or the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.The official source told PTI, "There is a proposal that either the HRD Ministry or the Social Justice Ministry should reimburse the IITs for the cost of educating students entitled to complete fee waiver. It has also been recommended that students from the economically backward sections should be given interest-free loans instead of full or partial waiver."In April last year, the HRD ministry had increased the fee for IITs by a whopping 122 per cent which increased the tuition fee for undergraduate courses from Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 2 lakh for all new admissions. The ministry had also introduced complete fee waiver for students who belonged to SC, ST or Differently Abled category or students who came from families with an income of less than Rs. 1 lakh per annum.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News