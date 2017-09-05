JAM 2018 Online Application Starts; Apply Now @ Jam.iitb.ac.in Till October 10 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 online application process for MSc admission in IITs today at jam.iitb.ac.in.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 online application process for MSc admission in IITs today. The online application process of JAM 2018 will be concluded on October 10, 2017. According to the official



Admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes admissions in IITs are based on JAM examination.



From the Academic Session 2004 - 05, IITs have started conducting a Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM). The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to various MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes at the IISc Bangalore and IITs based on the performance in a single test and to consolidate Science as a career option for bright students from across the country.



The M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor degree programmes at these Institutes offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world.



The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide the students with opportunities to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life. The curricula are regularly updated at each Institutes. The interdisciplinary content of the curricula equips the students with the ability to utilize scientific knowledge for practical applications. The medium of instruction in all the programmes is English.

JAM 2018 Online Registration and Application on JAM 2018 Website: September 05, 2017 (Tuesday)



Last Date for JAM 2018 Online Application Submission and Uploading of Documents on the Website: October 10, 2017 (Tuesday)



Last Date for JAM 2018 Payment of Application Fee through Online process: October 10, 2017 (Tuesday)



Date of JAM 2018 Examination: February 11, 2018 (Sunday)



JAM 2018 announcement of the results: March 20, 2018 (Tuesday)



Submission of Application Form for Admission on the JAM 2018 Website: April 03 - 17, 2018



Last Date for receipt of request for change of category in proper format/ rectification of defective documents at IIT Bombay: April 17, 2018 (Tuesday)



Declaration of First Admission List: May 22, 2018 (Tuesday)



Declaration of Second Admission List: June 12, 2018 (Tuesday)



Declaration of Third and Final Admission List: June 29, 2018 (Friday)



Closure of Admissions through JAM 2018: July 05, 2018 (Thursday)



