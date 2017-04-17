IIT Bhubaneswar Organises Its First Alumni Meet

Bhubaneswar: To take a stroll down the corridors of nostalgia and to unite all the alumni, the first alumni meet of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar was organized by from 14th of April to 16th April. The institute welcomed all passed-out graduates with warmth and vigour. It was the first time that they got a feel of their own new permanent campus at the foothills of the majestic Barunei Hills. The meet was graced by around 50 alumni ranging across various batches from B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D.
The Director, Prof. R.V.Rajakumar and the Dean of Alumni Affairs and International Relations, Prof. Swarup Kumar Mohapatra welcomed the alumni and appreciated their zeal to assemble for the meet despite their busy schedule and called for greater participation of alumni for the development of the college as many hold positions of responsibility in various government organizations, PSUs, private sector and academic institutions. Many of them are successful entrepreneurs providing jobs to others as well.
Later, the alumni were taken for a campus tour which highlighted the recent developments in the college infrastructure. It also focused on visits to various schools and academic departments.
The evening witnessed a panel discussion among the alumni, professors and Mr. Prasenjeeth Pati, Founder of Afixi Technology and Sri Rajendra Kumar Senapati, Director HR, OPTCL with a special focus on "Role of alumni in development of an institution". This interaction was vastly important for the juniors to get connected with their alumni. The present batch of students had organised a Food Fest in the campus for the dinner. The night was truly owned by the splendorous cultural performances put forth by the students as a tribute to their senior alumni friends.
Dr. Ashwini Nanda, CEO, HP Links and Mr. N. N.Rao, CEO, SDI Bhubaneswar along with other alumni were the panellists for yet another enlightening panel discussion on the topic "Industry-academia relations" held on the following day in the college auditorium. A trip to the famous Konark Temple was also organised for the alumni.
On the third day, a farewell programme was organised. The 3-day extravaganza ended with a promise to meet again and everyone bid emotional farewell to each other and their beloved Alma Mater, IIT Bhubaneswar.
