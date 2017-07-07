JEE Advanced Counselling Process Suspended: 10 Points The Supreme Court today restrained IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges across the country till further orders from conducting counselling or admitting students based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Advanced Counselling Process Suspended; Know Details Here New Delhi: The Supreme Court today



1. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar restrained the High Courts from entertaining any writ petition relating to counselling and admissions to the IITs from today onwards,



2. The petition, filed by IIT aspirant Aishwarya Agarwal, had sought the court's direction to declare that the action of awarding "bonus marks" to the candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 examination was wrong and violated her right, as well as that of other students.



3.The petition also sought an interim stay on the merit list and the counselling, saying it would cause serious prejudice to the petitioner and other deserving candidates.



4. Extra marks in question were granted in the wake of a printing error in a Hindi language paper. The petition said when several candidates had raised objections over some questions in both the papers being incorrect,



5. In



6. The affidavit also said the decision on bonus marks was taken by a committee of experts after exploring all other options and there was no infirmity in the decision.



7. As directed by Supreme Court of India, JEE Advanced organisors suspended admission and counselling process till further orders. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.



8. The JEE Advanced, considered as one of the toughest examination for the admissions in graduate level courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other centrally funded institutes, was conducted on May 21 and the results were declared on June 11.



9. Based on JEE Main - which was conducted as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced - rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam.



10. 50,455 students were declared to have qualified JEE advanced and they are vying for 36,000 seats in 97 institutes under the joint seat allocation programme for IITs, NIITs, IIITs and GFTIs (Government-Funded Technical Institutions).



(With Inputs from Agencies)



Click here for more





The Supreme Court today restrained IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges across the country till further orders from conducting counselling or admitting students based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017. A petitioner has earlier sought the court's direction to declare that the action of awarding "bonus marks" to the candidates who had appeared in the JEE Advanced examination was wrong and violated her right, as well as that of other students.. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar restrained the High Courts from entertaining any writ petition relating to counselling and admissions to the IITs from today onwards, reported PTI . The petition, filed by IIT aspirant Aishwarya Agarwal, had sought the court's direction to declare that the action of awarding "bonus marks" to the candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 examination was wrong and violated her right, as well as that of other students..The petition also sought an interim stay on the merit list and the counselling, saying it would cause serious prejudice to the petitioner and other deserving candidates.. Extra marks in question were granted in the wake of a printing error in a Hindi language paper. The petition said when several candidates had raised objections over some questions in both the papers being incorrect, IIT Madras had decided to award 18 bonus marks to all the students appearing in the examination, irrespective of whether they had attempted the questions.. In an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court yesterday , the joint admission board of IITs said the process of seat allocation is going on and 29425 candidates have already accepted the allotted seats and reported for physical verification of documents.. The affidavit also said the decision on bonus marks was taken by a committee of experts after exploring all other options and there was no infirmity in the decision.. As directed by Supreme Court of India, JEE Advanced organisors suspended admission and counselling process till further orders. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.. The JEE Advanced, considered as one of the toughest examination for the admissions in graduate level courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other centrally funded institutes, was conducted on May 21 and the results were declared on June 11.. Based on JEE Main - which was conducted as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced - rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam.. 50,455 students were declared to have qualified JEE advanced and they are vying for 36,000 seats in 97 institutes under the joint seat allocation programme for IITs, NIITs, IIITs and GFTIs (Government-Funded Technical Institutions).(With Inputs from Agencies)Click here for more Education News