IIST Admission 2017: Application Process To Start Tomorrow The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will start the application process for the admission 2017 tomorrow.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will start the application process for the admission 2017 tomorrow. IIST admission 2017 notification for four-year BTech programs and five year dual degree BTech and MS/MTech program were released recently. The admission to IIST be based on JEE Advanced 2017 and the institute will publish admission list only for such candidates who appear in JEE Advanced 2017. The JEE Advanced exam is over today and according to the schedule, registration for IIST will begin the next day, ie, tomorrow.



is the perfect opportunity for students who envision a career in scientific research.



IIST Admission: Important Dates



IIST admission process commences: May 22, 2017

IIST admission window closes: June 12, 2017

IIST Admission Counselling: 4th week of June 2017



IIST Admission: How To Apply



The admission registration process will be done online. To register the interested candidates can login to the official website of IIST. IIST Admission Rank list will be generated only for those candidates who register online for admission to IIST and satisfy all the eligibility criteria. The IIST admission web portal for online registration will be open from 22nd May, up to 12th June 2017.



IIST Admission: Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category must have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST or PwD category must have been born on or after October 1, 1987.

Candidate must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class 12 (or equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks required for SC, ST and PwD candidates is at least 65%.

Candidate must appear in JEE Advanced 2017.



About IIST



IIST is a deemed to be university and an autonomous body under Department of Space (DoS). Students enrolled in B.Tech. and dual degree programs at IIST also stand a chance to be absorbed in ISRO/DoS based on the eligibility and human resources requirements.



