IISc Summer Fellowship in Science and Engineering 2017 (For SC/ST Students), Apply From 10 March

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released notification for Summer Fellowship in Science and Engineering 2017. The fellowship is open for. Interested candidates should note that the application submission process will begin from 10 March 2017. Candidates can start applying for the fellowship 10 am onwards. Only those candidates, belonging to SC/ ST category, studying 1st year M.Sc in science disciplines (Biological, Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences) or 3rd year B.E./B.Tech or equivalent degree, during the academic year 2016-17 are eligible to apply. Other details can be found below.