IIMC Lays New Code Of Conduct For Students; Emphasizes On Ethical Use Of Social Media

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the new code of conduct for the students, with a special emphasis on the guidelines for using social media. The codes which feature the disciplinary policies for the students highlights the expectations of the institute in terms of academics and behavior as well. Social media has a prominent role in knowledge gaining and sharing, and the Institute has encouraged students to make use of public forums.

'As any post even made in personal capacity on social media has risk to become public in view of the nature of social media, the students of the IIMC should be careful and maintain highest ethical standards and integrity in behaviour while posting any material on personal social media accounts.'

Derogatory posts of social media have been a major cause of ruckus and many such incidents have been witnessed in leading educational institutes, in the recent time. Setting guidelines on the judicious and ethical use of social media platforms is ought to curb this menace to a great extent.

IIMC has an 'Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) that looks into the cases of sexual harassment against women working in IIMC including female students.' The institute has urged students to go through the policies and have a clear understanding on what comprises of sexual harassment.

IIMC had released the first list of selected candidates for PG Diploma courses on 13 July. The last date for depositing tuition fees was 20 July.

