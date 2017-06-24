IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2017 Declared, Check Now @ iimc.nic.in IIMC Entrance Examination Result 2017 have been published on iimc.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIMC 2017 entrance exam results declared, check now @ iimc.ac.in New Delhi: IIMC Entrance Examination Result 2017 have been published on iimc.nic.in. Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the results of the entrance examination conducted for the admission to the 2017-2018 academic season on the official website. The dates and time of the interview has been given on the results list declared yesterday. The selected candidates have to bring all original certificates for educational qualification, caste and Date of birth (class 10th certificate) at the time of interview.



The IIMC Entrance exam results can be accessed from the official website. To access the results, click on the link "Entrance Examination Result 2017-18" given on the homepage of IIMC official website.



The results have been published for all these courses on the official website of the institute:



Advertising & Public Relations



Journalism English



Journalism Hindi



Radio & TV Journalism



Odia Journalism



Malayalam Journalism



Marathi Journalism



Urdu Journalism



IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2017: Interview Details

According to the IIMC entrance exam notification, the interview for course Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 6 will be conducted at New Delhi; For Course No. 5 - at Dhenkanal (Odisha), Course No. 7 at Amravati (Maharashtra) and Course No. 8 at Kottayam (Kerala) on Last week of June/First week of July.



If a sizeable number of candidates apply for admission to Regional Campuses on first preference basis, the interview may be conducted at the concerned Regional Campus or any other city in the region.



