IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2017 Declared, Check Now @ iimc.nic.in

The IIMC Entrance exam results can be accessed from the official website. To access the results, click on the link "Entrance Examination Result 2017-18" given on the homepage of IIMC official website.
The results have been published for all these courses on the official website of the institute:
Advertising & Public Relations
Journalism English
Journalism Hindi
Radio & TV Journalism
Odia Journalism
Malayalam Journalism
Marathi Journalism
Urdu Journalism
Read also: DU First Cut-Off 2017: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Complete Lists Here
IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2017: Interview Details
According to the IIMC entrance exam notification, the interview for course Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 6 will be conducted at New Delhi; For Course No. 5 - at Dhenkanal (Odisha), Course No. 7 at Amravati (Maharashtra) and Course No. 8 at Kottayam (Kerala) on Last week of June/First week of July.
If a sizeable number of candidates apply for admission to Regional Campuses on first preference basis, the interview may be conducted at the concerned Regional Campus or any other city in the region.
Click here for more Education News