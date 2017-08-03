IIMB QUEst Calls Entries For Online Writing Contest #IWriteForDiversity, online short writing contest organized by a diversity and inclusion interest group, QUEst, led by IIM Bangalore PGP students Abhishek Ghosh and Rohit John Philip has called in entries in the form of short stories, poems and reflection on inclusions.

#IWriteForDiversity, online short writing contest organized by a diversity and inclusion interest group, QUEst, led by IIM Bangalore PGP students Abhishek Ghosh and Rohit John Philip has called in entries in the form of short stories, poems and reflection on inclusions. The contest is being held in collaboration with Interweave, an inclusion solutions consulting firm and will be hosted on Penbound (penbound.com), a social networking platform for writers and readers. Those interested can submit their entries before 15 August 2017.



Entries must be in less than 5000 words in topic related to 'Sexual Orientation/Preferences', 'Gender Roles, Identities and Biases', 'Disabilities and the differently-abled' and 'Multiculturalism (Culture, Caste, Language).'



"I am delighted to see the manner in which the student community is carrying forward the agenda on inclusion,' said Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan, faculty from the Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management area and Chairperson, Ethics and Code of Conduct, IIMB.



The event will be launched at Eximius 2017 on 4 August.

Awards include one critics choice winner (Rs 5000 cash prize), two popular choice winners (Rs 2500 cash prize). The winning entries will be considered for 25 writers for change publication which will be released in January 2018.



"It is imperative for us to drive the change towards inclusive and pro-diversity workplaces and communities. QUEst is trying to create a vital forum where ideas can be exchanged to help build an inclusive mind-set," said Rohit.



Discussing about the contest and the response it is ought to garner, Abhishek Ghosh said, "We have received positive feedback from faculty, students, leading corporates and activists in the social space. We have a line-up of activities such as movie screenings, panel discussions and seminars to build the momentum."



