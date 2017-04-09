IIM Sirmaur Convocation: Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Graduates To Focus On Development Of Rural Areas

Sirmaur: Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur (IIM Sirmaur) conducted its first convocation yesterday at Dhaula Kuan near Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur District, Himachal Pradesh. On this occasion, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh urged the management graduates to focus on development of rural and hilly areas. He also asked them to work for under privileged sections of the society.



The experience of management graduates could help in growth and expansion of economic activities in hilly areas as they can simplify complex issues and offer solutions related to environmental sustainability, energy security, health care and sustainable development, Mr. Singh said while addressing the first convocation of IIM Sirmaur.



He also said that the emergence of India and its neighbour China as major economies in the world has paved the way for enormous business opportunities and requirement of capable managers.



He urged the Indian Institute of Management faculty to have a broader and inclusive view of the management needs in the country. He added that inclusive view will not only address the challenges of the industry but also contribute towards the development of the Nation.



The CM said the state government had played a very pro-active role in establishing these institutions of importance by way of providing land free of cost and taking other effective steps to make these institutes functional, reported Press Trust of India.



The CM also said his state is proud to have all the leading technical education institutes of the country like IIT in Mandi, NIT Hamirpur, NIFT Kangra, IIIT Una, CIPET Baddi, RVTI Shimla, besides the IIM Sirmaur.



The state government had made remarkable achievement in the field of education and public health, he said.



While welcoming the CM, Chairman of IIM Sirmaur Ajay Sriram, lauded the role of state government in continuous support to the institute.



The newly appointed Director of IIM Sirmaur, Dr. Neelu Rohmetra called upon the students to ensure quality in jobs managed by them and said that research, development and training were necessary to achieve quality.



Dr. Neelu Rohmetra was appointed as



(With Inputs from PTI)



