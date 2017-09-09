IIM Sirmaur Celebrates Second Anniversary Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur turned 2 on September 6, 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Director Dr Neelu Rohmetra congratulated the IIM Sirmaur family on achieving this milestone New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur turned 2 on September 6, 2017. Celebratory arrangements were lined up for the evening to mark the felicitous occasion. The second anniversary celebrations included stellar performances by Martin Sema, Pankaj Bisht, Vaishnavi Deshpande and Krutikesh Javir.



Speaking on the occasion, director of the institute



She envisioned the road ahead for the Institute as being the maker of competent leaders of the future, thereby contributing toward the prosperity of the society and mankind, at large.



A statement from IIM Sirmaur said that institute takes this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Ajit Prasad (Director, IIM Lucknow), Prof. Ajay Garg (Former PGP Chair, IIM Sirmaur and Professor, IIM Lucknow), Prof. Rajesh Aithal (Former Placement Chair, IIM Sirmaur and Chairman of MDP Programmes at IIM Lucknow) and all the visiting faculty from IIM Lucknow for their immeasurable support during the nascent stage of the Institute.



The statement also thanked the administrative and support staff of IIM Sirmaur for being the tower of strength ever since it took flight in 2015.



