IIM Shillong Proposes To Set Up Abdul Kalam Centre For Policy Reserch And Analysis

Shillong: The IIM-Shillong has proposed setting up of Abdul Kalam centre for Policy Research and Analysis at the institute to remember the people's president, APJ Abdul Kalam, who died while delivering a lecture at the institute here on this day two years ago. The centre will work towards designing developmental models for tourism, business process outsourcing, logistics, handicraft, handloom, and horticulture in the entire NE region, IIM-Shillong director Amitabha De said.
He also announced that the new institute campus will house a 2000 square meter auditorium that will be named after the former President.
Celebrating Kalam's life, the institute today organised a series of lectures which was attended mostly by students from different educational institutions.
In the evening, members of the public lit candles at the temporary campus to mark the occasion of Kalam's death anniversary.
Earlier, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) G Madhavan Nair spoke on "Space and Society: the Indian scenario".
He narrated the history of human space endeavour, and about its progression from the days of 12-inch rockets to the technological marvels of the day and took the attendees through ISRO's developmental journey from infancy to modern day glory.
Recalling Kalam's contribution to the nation, he underscored how the former DRDO chief who later became President adopted a different approach towards work, and towards fulfilling his commitment to the society.
Recalling the days when they worked together, Nair talked about the former president's exemplary leadership qualities, and his sense of ownership.
"It is the dream that comes to you while you are awake that is important", he said while reminiscing about Kalam's religious commitment to his work.
The former president had died on July 27, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the institute.
