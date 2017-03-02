IIM Shillong Fortifies Position In Placements Season

The Indian Institute of Management-Shillong has successfully completed its eight final placements season for the batch of 2015-17, an official said on Thursday. "It has fortified its position as a premier B-School with the successful completion of the placement season for its largest batch size till date in the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)," IIM-Shillong Officer (Placement and PR) Merlvin J. Mukhim said. With its consistent performance this season, the Institute recorded a median CTC (cost to company) of 14 LPA (lakh per annum) whereas the highest domestic CTC stood at 24 LPA, he said.Noting that the recruitment drive saw 43 recruiters and 156 participants, Mukhim said: "The mean CTC for the batch was Rs 14.18 LPA. Noticeably, the mean for the top quartile of the batch stood at Rs 19 LPA and that for the top half increased to Rs 16.62 LPA."Sales and marketing continued to be the most sought after domain with 30 per cent of the total offers being made in this domain, he said.Mukhim said multiple offers were also made by prominent recruiters such as Dabur, IDEA Cellular, Kohler, Piramal Enterprises, TATA Steel, Titan, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Coffee Day Beverages, and TATA Motors to name a few."The season recorded an increase in the number of finance roles with noteworthy companies such as Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., HSBC, Fidelity Management Research, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, SBI Bank and SBI Capital Markets offering roles to 25 per cent of the candidates," the official said.Consulting emerged as the highest paying domain, with candidates grossing an average CTC of Rs 17 lakh per annum for offers from Deloitte (Strategy & Operations), Cognizant Business Consulting and Stellium Consulting among others.Mukhim said the highest CTC of the season was offered in the Strategy & General Management domain. Other than the regular recruiters such as Mahindra GMC and TATA Steel, companies such as AscendasSingbridge, GroupM and Lava International representing diverse industries also recruited for this profile.BFSI and IT & Analytics once again emerged as the two most preferred sectors with 31 per cent and 20 per cent of the students securing offers in these sectors respectively.Earlier this year, IIM Shillong completed its most successful summer placement season to date securing 185 offers with a highest stipend of Rs 2,50,000 and a significant jump of 16 per cent in the average total stipend compared to the previous year.With the institute breaking records every year, IIM Shillong continues to strengthen its position as a premier B-School in India.