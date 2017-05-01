IIM Nagpur Students Join Chief Minister's Initiative To 'Transform Maharashtra'

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) students joined 'Transform Maharashtra', an= initiative by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to promote inclusive governance. 'Transform Maharashtra' is a state-wide competition which invited solutions from the college students across the state on 11 socio-economic challenges faced by Maharashtra such as drought issue, corruption, urban poverty, digital divide, etc. The initiative has twin objectives of crowdsourcing the innovative solutions to Maharashtra's long-term concerns as well as encouraging active involvement of youth in policy planning.
The competition witnessed around 2500 submissions from around 15,000 students across Maharashtra.
A total of six teams from IIM Nagpur submitted their solutions in the competition. The students gave their solutions on the themes 'Moulding the future: Reforming Rural Education', 'Balancing the scales: Expediting justice through technology' and 'By the people: Citizen engagement in Governance'. The best solutions were taken out by the help of subject matter experts and online voting that created quite a buzz on the internet with more than 6 lakhs votes casted. Results were announced in early April.
Team 'Enlightened Minds' of IIM Nagpur won third position in Judges' Choice category. The team submitted its solution on 'Balancing the scales: Expediting justice through technology' which included suggestions ranging from implementation of ERP to setting up an Expert System.
The winners shall be given prizes and an opportunity to present their solutions to the Chief Minister on Maharashtra Day i.e. May 1st, 2017.
In the Event, Chief Minister will brainstorm with opinion makers, business intellects, subject matter experts and 6000 college students for 'Maharashtra Vision 2025'.
The Event will be graced by presence of Major General Anuj Mathur; Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Olacabs; amongst others, and will also witness musical performance by Kay Kay, a prominent bollywood and cultural singer. The Event shall include an exhibition which will showcase the innovative ideas / solutions / projects by other students of Maharashtra, who could not participate in the competition.
