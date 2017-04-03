IIM Nagpur PGP Summer Placement: 40 Recruiters Including Yes Bank, BPCL, ICICI Lombard Participate

Nagpur: Students of Post Graduate Program (PGP) class of 2016-18, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) were jubilant when their batch got 100% Summer Placement like their senior batch last year. This year more than 40 recruiters across all sectors found IIMN students' suitable for the summer internship positions. IIMN has seen a significant increase in a number of first time recruiters even for the second batch of PGP students.
The prominent recruiters' list includes Yes Bank, BPCL, ICICI Lombard, Choice India, Calderys, Delivering Change Foundation (Sakal Group), IDBI Federal, Excellon, Diffusion Engineers, WCL, Persistent, etc. Among these, ICICI Lombard and IDBI Federal made the highest number of offers.
Many of the students chose Sales and Marketing as their preferred domain and rest of them chose to undergo internship in domains such as Strategy, Consulting, Finance, Business Analytics, IT Consulting, Operation, and IOT.
Most of the students will be undergoing their summer internship in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi,
Pune, as well as Nagpur.
"I am glad that our batch received offers from prominent companies who offered interesting roles," said IIMN Placement coordinator, Ms. Srishty.
"The PGP batch of 2016-18 has performed excellently - both academically and professionally. Their summer internship placements speak for it. IIM Nagpur's presence is being felt in the corporate fraternity resulting in more number of new firms absorbing the talent pool at the Institute," said Aniket Hinge, another placement coordinator.
"This year both the Highest and the Average Stipend offered saw a significant jump. The Highest Stipend offered was Rs 1.6 Lakhs, and the average stipend of the batch also increased by 24% to Rs. 56,900," said Dr. Vijay Phate, In-charge Placement Office.
Click here for more Education News