IIM Lucknow Begins Application Process For PGDM Program For Working Executives; Last Date April 3

Important Dates
Last date to complete application process: April 3, 2017
WMP Entrance Exam: April 16, 2017
Announcement of shortlisted candidates: First week of May, 2017
Personal Interviews: May 12, 13, and 14
Announcement of candidates selected for admission: Third week of May, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate should have a bachelor degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks or 5.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale. (For reserved categories minimum percent required is 45% or 5.0 CGPA)
- Candidate should have minimum 3 years of full-time post-qualification professional work experience as on April 30, 2017.
- Candidates should have a valid CAT/ GMAT/ XAT/ GATE/ WMP Entrance Test score
Application Process
Candidates can fill the application form online through IIM Lucknow official website. Eligible candidates would have to upload the following documents along with their application form to be considered for shortlisting:
- A copy of CAT/GMAT/ XAT/ GATE score card or in case of WMP Entrance Test, indicate so in your application form.
- Experience certificates or salary slips from your previous/current employer with specific date of joining and leaving mentioned.