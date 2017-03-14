IIM Lucknow Begins Application Process For PGDM Program For Working Executives; Last Date April 3

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has notified the beginning of online application process for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Working Executives (WMP) for the 2017-19 academic session. The last date to submit completed application form is April 3, 2017. The institute will select students for admission to the WMP program based on performance in an entrance test and personal interview. The program is offered through the Noida campus of the institute, where students enrolled in the program are supposed to stay for their fortnightly visits for classes.



Important Dates



Last date to complete application process: April 3, 2017



WMP Entrance Exam: April 16, 2017



Announcement of shortlisted candidates: First week of May, 2017



Personal Interviews: May 12, 13, and 14



Announcement of candidates selected for admission: Third week of May, 2017





Eligibility Criteria Candidate should have a bachelor degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks or 5.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale. (For reserved categories minimum percent required is 45% or 5.0 CGPA)

Candidate should have minimum 3 years of full-time post-qualification professional work experience as on April 30, 2017.

Candidates should have a valid CAT/ GMAT/ XAT/ GATE/ WMP Entrance Test score

Application Process



Candidates can fill the application form online through IIM Lucknow official website. Eligible candidates would have to upload the following documents along with their application form to be considered for shortlisting: A copy of CAT/GMAT/ XAT/ GATE score card or in case of WMP Entrance Test, indicate so in your application form.

Experience certificates or salary slips from your previous/current employer with specific date of joining and leaving mentioned.



