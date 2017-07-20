IIM Indore's PGP Welcomed By CFA Institute In To The University Affiliation Programme Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has become the latest IIM to be welcomed into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme.

Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has become the latest IIM to be welcomed into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme. The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) offered by IIM Indore has been acknowledged as incorporating academic courses (at least 70 percent) as per the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within the programme.



Three dignitaries from CFA Institute namely, Ms. Lisa Plaxco, Head, CFA Programme at CFA Institute; Mr. Vidhu Shekhar, Country Head, India, CFA Institute and Ms. Arati Porwal, Director, Social Relations, India, CFA Institute, visited IIM Indore on July 20, 2017 as a part of CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme.



CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and administers the industry gold standard CFA charter. The organisation is a champion for ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The CFA Programme sets a standard for developing the skills, standards, competence, and integrity of financial analysts, portfolio managers, investment advisers, and other investment professionals worldwide. It is widely considered the investment profession's most rigorous credentialing programme.



Entry into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme signals potential students, employers and all stakeholders, that the IIM Indore PGP curriculum is in sync with professional practice globally.

This affiliation entitles IIM Indore to award scholarships to a fixed number of PGPM students to take up the CFA Programme.



'We are delighted to partner with the CFA Institute, a world leader in investment education and professional certification. This partnership will provide distinctive and new learning opportunities to our students', said Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore.



'We are happy to welcome IIM Indore into the University Affiliation Programme and thank IIM Indore for their commendable efforts. By becoming a part of this programme, they have exhibited commitment to building a talent pool of competent young professionals for the investment industry' added Vidhu Shekhar, Country Head - India, at CFA Institute.



