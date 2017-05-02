IIM Indore To Host CERE Research, Education Conference From May 4

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will be hosting the 8th Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) from May 4-7, 2017. The theme of the Conference is 'Celebrating 50 years of Contingency Theory'. Year 2017 celebrates the 50th year of three very influential management books of the last century namely, 'Organizations in Action: Social Science Bases of Administrative Theory' by James D. Thompson; 'Organization and Environment' by Paul R. Lawrence and J. W. Lorsch and 'A Theory of Leadership Effectiveness' by Fred Fiedler.



The conference aims to celebrate these path-breaking books and offer a forum to discuss and deliberate on the ideas of these three authoritative works in the contingency theory.



Professor Richard Burton, Professor Emeritus, Duke University will deliver the keynote address on Contingency Theory.



Professor Rajendra Srivastav, ISB Hyderabad and Professor Pulak Ghosh, IIM Bangalore will be a delivering the plenary lectures.



Professor N.K. Sharma, IIT Kanpur will be conducting the Experimental Design workshop and Professor Ramadhar Singh will be conducting a workshop on Science and Scientific Writing.



The conference will witness participants from various top colleges and universities across India, including MBA students, research scholars and faculty.



Apart from the technical sessions and workshops, a cultural event is planned for all the attendees along with the conference dinner which shall enable the participants to interact with everyone around and gain the best from the four day event.



