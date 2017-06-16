IIM Indore's GMPE 3rd Batch To Begin From August 2017, Apply Till June 25 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to start its General Management Programme in Management (GMPE) third batch from August this year.

Indore: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to start its General Management Programme in Management (GMPE) third batch from August this year. GMPE is a unique program offered by IIM Indore as part of the local industry outreach. The programme has been designed keeping in mind the unique needs of the industry in Malwa region, said a statement from IIM Indore.



The third batch of the One Year Weekend General Management Programme in Management for Executives (GMPE) at IIM Indore will start from August 2017. The last date for receiving the application is June 25, 2017.



The Institute had launched the programme for working executives in the region from the year 2016.



GMPE is a Certificate Programme with classes being held only on Sundays. The classes are spread over 40 Sundays for duration of 11-12 months. Each Sunday would have five sessions of 75 minutes each, with breaks for tea, coffee and lunch.



The special features of programme this year not only will help the participants via Orientation Programme, but will also provide a platform for interaction with various CxO’s of companies. The participants will get award for Scholastic Performance. The programme will provide Alumni benefits to the participants.



The programme will introduce participants to recent developments in business models, management theory and practices, in-turn preparing them for a general management role. It will include sessions in various areas including Operations Management, Capstone Exercise, Quantitative Techniques, Marketing Management, Organizational Behavior, Human Resource Management, Financial Accounting & Control, Business Finance, Strategic Management, etc.



