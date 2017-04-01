IIM Indore Raises PGP Course Fee To Rs 14 Lakh

New Delhi: After Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad hiked the Post-Graduate Programme course fee last week, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has also raised its PGP fee. With operation cost shooting up, IIM Indore now has raised its two year PGP programme course fee to Rs 14 Lakh, reported freepressjournal.in portal. The new fee structure will come into force from this academic year. "We have increased fee by Rs 1 lakh. Last year, PGP course fee was Rs 13 lakh which has now been raised to Rs 14 lakh," said IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan, according to the portal.
This fee increase is a 7.7 per cent hike in fee over the last year.
According to a press release by the Institute earlier, this placement season of IIM Indore saw participation from over 200 companies which also included 74 first time recruiters. The average CTC for the batch went Rs. 16.23 Lakh per annum which is 22% higher than the last year. The highest package offered was Rs. 39 Lakh per annum and the highest domestic CTC was Rs. 37 Lakh per annum.
Last week, IIM Ahmedabad's Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management and PGP Food & Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) fees was hiked from Rs. 19.5 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh.
The board of governors of IIM Ahmedabad approved a 7.7 per cent fee hike for its flagship 2-year programmes, said a press release from the institute. This fee covers costs associated with tuition, accommodation, course material, library, placement services, and IT resources.
Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) hosted its 18th Annual Convocation on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The two day occasion witnessed a Pre-Convocation ceremony on March 29, 2017. The ceremonies were marked by the presence of esteemed guests and parents of the graduating students.
