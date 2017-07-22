IIM Indore-NASMEI Summer Marketing Conference To Be Held From July 27 To 29 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in collaboration with North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI) is hosting the 2017 IIM Indore-NASMEI Summer Marketing Conference on July 27-29, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Indore-NASMEI Summer Marketing Conference From July 27 To 29 New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in collaboration with North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI) is hosting the 2017 IIM Indore-NASMEI Summer Marketing Conference on July 27-29, 2017. The theme of the conference is to focus on identifying ways of enriching customer values through unique product offerings supported by strong branding. According to a statement from IIM Indore, the conference would witness three informative workshops by the field experts giving insights on networking and research.



The first workshop would be conducted by Professor Manoj Agarwal, Binghamton University, USA, on the topic-Networking with NASMEI. The second workshop would be on the topic-The Art of Publication conducted by Professor Raji Srinivasan, McCombs School of Business, Texas University, USA.



The third workshop of the conference would focus on teaching and research, on the topic-Teaching with Cases conducted by Professor Philip Charles Zerrillo, Singapore Management University.



'This year's conference theme is to focus on identifying ways of enriching customer values through unique product offerings supported by strong branding. The theme focuses on the belief that significant advances in technology and communications, facilitated by social media, in recent years have greatly contributed to making experience delivery to consumers easier', says Professor Abhishek Mishra, Faculty, IIM Indore and Conference Convener.



The conference will be organized in two independent levels. The first day of the conference will feature three parallel workshops and the second and the third day of the event will witness various keynote speeches, panel discussions and paper presentations.



Read also: IIM Indore's PGP Welcomed By CFA Institute In To The University Affiliation Programme



The selected abstracts from the conference will have an opportunity to publish their full papers in a conference special issue of The Journal of Indian Business Research (ABDC classification C) and Journal of Global Marketing: Special Issue on Marketing Challenges and Opportunities in India (ABDC classification C).



The best three papers would also receive cash prizes, said the statement from the B-School.



Click here for more



Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in collaboration with North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI) is hosting the 2017 IIM Indore-NASMEI Summer Marketing Conference on July 27-29, 2017. The theme of the conference is to focus on identifying ways of enriching customer values through unique product offerings supported by strong branding. According to a statement from IIM Indore, the conference would witness three informative workshops by the field experts giving insights on networking and research.The first workshop would be conducted by Professor Manoj Agarwal, Binghamton University, USA, on the topic-Networking with NASMEI. The second workshop would be on the topic-The Art of Publication conducted by Professor Raji Srinivasan, McCombs School of Business, Texas University, USA.The third workshop of the conference would focus on teaching and research, on the topic-Teaching with Cases conducted by Professor Philip Charles Zerrillo, Singapore Management University.'This year's conference theme is to focus on identifying ways of enriching customer values through unique product offerings supported by strong branding. The theme focuses on the belief that significant advances in technology and communications, facilitated by social media, in recent years have greatly contributed to making experience delivery to consumers easier', says Professor Abhishek Mishra, Faculty, IIM Indore and Conference Convener.The conference will be organized in two independent levels. The first day of the conference will feature three parallel workshops and the second and the third day of the event will witness various keynote speeches, panel discussions and paper presentations.The selected abstracts from the conference will have an opportunity to publish their full papers in a conference special issue of The Journal of Indian Business Research (ABDC classification C) and Journal of Global Marketing: Special Issue on Marketing Challenges and Opportunities in India (ABDC classification C).The best three papers would also receive cash prizes, said the statement from the B-School.Click here for more Education News