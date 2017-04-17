IIM Indore EPGP Ninth Batch Begins

Indore: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore launched the ninth batch of its one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) on April 17, 2017. The current batch consists of 48 (42 men and 6 women participants) highly experienced professionals from diverse industry domains. Mr. Abhinav Goel, Senior Director and Country Head-Emerging Corporate Group with India Ratings (Analytical Team North); was the Chief Guest for the inauguration.
Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan noted in his welcome address that the EPGP is one of the important programmes which gives an opportunity to interact with the people from various industries having rich experience, who can shed light on the current trends in the industry.
He advised the participants to stay focused and gain as much as possible from the programme, to evolve as a person with more enhanced skillset after the rigorous one-year course.
'The nature of business is changing rapidly, and buying online has taken deep roots in the industry. There is a huge shift from regular to online retail, artificial intelligence and automation services. Being a part of EPGP during such changing scenario would help participants develop skills required to manage this tremendous changing landscape', he concluded.
Mr. Abhinav Goel's inaugural address revolved around three key points to success, namely-objective, focus and exploration.
'During the one-year programme, never lose the sight of the objective you had in mind while investing your time and money into this course. Always remember why you came here, and what you wish to be after graduating from IIM Indore', he said.
He noted that EPGP would give a chance to explore an entirely diverse set of people, coming from various industries along with the diverse education during the foreign immersion.
'Keep exploring and learning new things', he said. He encouraged the participants to focus on what they want to become at the end of the year and work hard to achieve the goal.
