IIM Indore Concludes Placement Season For 2017 Class With Highest Package Offered 39 LPA; Apollo Munich, Amazon, Deloitte Participate

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has recently completed its final placement for the class of 2017. This batch saw a 28% increase in Pre-Placement offers. The batch had the largest batch size across IIMs, that is 611. Out of the 611 students, 449 students were from the Post graduate Programme (PGP), 100 students were from the unique 5-year Integrated program in management (IPM) and 62 students were from the PGP program offered at the Mumbai campus of IIM Indore.
According to a press release by the Institute, this placement season saw participation from over 200 companies which also included 74 first time recruiters. The average CTC for the batch went Rs. 16.23 Lakh per annum which is 22% higher than the last year. The highest package offered was Rs. 39 Lakh per annum and the highest domestic CTC was Rs. 37 Lakh per annum.
Strategy and Consulting was the forerunner in recruitment with over 160 placement offers in the domain. Some of the top recruiters in this domain were Actuate Business Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte Strategy & Operations, Ernst & Young, Feedback Infra, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG and PwC.
This year too IIM Indore remained the preferred recruitment destination for companies in the Finance domain. Investment banks like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rolled out over 30 offers while Arcesium, Axis Bank, Bank of America Continuum, CRISIL, Edelweiss, EXL, FIS Global, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, SBI Bank and Yes Bank were some of the other major recruiters.
Among the first time recruiters who participated were Apollo Munich, Apollo Pharmacy, Atos, Avery Dennison, Directi, Dell EMC, Feedback Infra, FIS Global, Ford, GMR Group, ICICI Securities, Panasonic, Shriram Wealth Advisors, Sundaram BNP Paribas, Tech Mahindra (GLC), Vedanta and VF Corporation.
This placement season also saw participation of companies like Amazon, Asian Paints, Genpact, Hindware, IndianOil, Indus Valley Partners, Infosys Management Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and United Breweries which had returned for recruitment after a gap.
Following previous year trends, Sales and Marketing remained one of the most favored domains with names like Aditya Birla F&L, AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Bharat Forge, Blue Star, Britannia, Dabur, DishTV, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Eli Lilly, Godrej & Boyce, Hindware, Hindustan Unilever, IndianOil, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Maruti Suzuki, Mother Dairy, Nestle, Panasonic, PepsiCo, Philips, Pidilite, Raymond, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Sky, VF Corporation and Vodafone recruiting in large numbers.
In Technology, various IT and Analytics roles were offered by companies like American Express, ATOS, Capgemini, Cognizant, Directi, Dell EMC, Google, HCL, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra (GLC) and Wipro.
Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Avery Dennison, Indus Towers, LAVA International, Mahindra, PayTM, Reliance Industries, Robert Bosch, Tata Power and United Breweries offered their coveted General Management roles & Leadership Programs.
Companies like Amazon, Apollo Pharmacy, DHL Express, Ford, Genpact, GMR Group, L&T, Neuland Laboratories, Royal Orchid Hotels, Sunteck Realty, Tata Steel, Vedanta etc. offered various roles in Operations and HR.
It was the second batch of the five-year Integrated Programme in Management which participated in the placement drive and secured 100% placement. The average CTC for this batch was Rs. 12.52 Lakh per annum. The recruiters who hired from the batch included Apollo Munich, Avery Dennison, Britannia, Ford, Genpact, Shriram Wealth Advisors, VF Corporation. Companies like EXL service, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI, JPMC, KPMG, L'Oreal and Mother Dairy also hired from the batch. Almost 40% of the batch opted for jobs in the Finance domain.
Commenting about the current placement season, Director of IIM Indore , Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan said "At IIM Indore, our endeavor is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world class academic standards substantiated by the AMBA accreditation of our programmes. We are confident that our graduates will contribute significantly to make organizations both effective and efficient. Despite challenging economic changes, we have continued to be the preferred choice for many of the industry leaders. Leading recruiters have offered various challenging managerial roles to more than 600 of our 2-year PGP and 5-year IPM graduates. We are happy to highlight the improving placements of our IPM participants. This year a lot more recruiters expressed interest and appreciated the performance of IPM participants in the whole process."
