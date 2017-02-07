IIM CAP 2017 Process To Begin Soon By IIM Rohtak For 9 IIMs

EMAIL PRINT IIM Rohtak to begin CAP 2017 soon New Delhi: IIM Rohtak is due to begin the Common Admission Process (CAP) for 9 IIMs. CAP is the second stage in selection procedure for admission to PGP, PGPM, and PGDM programs offered at 9 newer IIMs. The IIMs participating in CAP are IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Rohtak, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur. CAP involves shortlisting candidates on the basis of CAT percentile and conducting Writing Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI).



For the admission in the academic session 2017-19, the Common Admission Process is being conducted by IIM Rohtak. The registration and shortlisting process for CAP is already over. Candidates who had applied for participation in the CAP process can check their shortlisting status from IIM Rohtak website.



CAP has been adopted in order to spare students the hassle of traveling to different cities in order to attend the selection procedures. As per the guidelines, candidates who had applied to any of the 9 IIMs during registration for CAT and have been shortlisted for CAP will have to attend a common WAT and PI session at any of the designated centers. CAP will be conducted in all the major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.



For CAP 2017, all the 9 IIMs set 90 percentile as the minimum percentile required for selection. However, scoring 90 percentile does not guarantee shortlisting for CAP as each IIM also takes into account various other factors for shortlisting candidates. Each IIM prepares its shortlist separately.



IIM Rohtak will begin the WAT and PI rounds for shortlisted candidates in mid-February and will continue the process for the next 20 days. It is expected that the total number of candidates called for CAP will be almost 10 to 12 times the number of seats at the IIMs.



What are WAT and PI?



Candidates who are shortlisted for CAP will have to appear for WAT and PI rounds. In Written Ability Test or WAT a candidate will be provided with a topic on which they will have to write a short passage. After WAT, candidates will have to appear before a panel for Personal Interview (PI). The questions in PI may vary from general topics to personal information.



