IIM Bangalore's CCGC, AIM To Present Digital Governance Summit On May 15 The Summit, including a senior-level CEO panel, will focus on governance issues on how to accelerate digital transformation at senior levels.

Bengaluru: The Centre for Corporate Governance and Citizenship (CCGC) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has collaborated with the Academy for Innovation and Management (AIM) Bangalore to present a C-level summit on how to design and implement digital governance in a company. The summit will be held on May 15, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Management Development Centre (MDC) of IIM Bangalore. The summit is aimed at senior business executives.



"One of the challenges faced by CEOs and other C-level executives is how to accelerate digital transformation at senior levels of a company. To undertake digital business transformation, C-level executives need to drive change top-down and have a clear understanding of the role that the Board of Directors can play, the new roles (such as that of Chief Digital Officer) that need to be created, the coordination and control mechanisms to be implemented, and how to fund and monitor digital initiatives in the company", said a statement from the Bengaluru based Business School.



The summit aims to address some of these important governance issues.



The summit will include a senior-level CEO panel, comprising some of India's top business leaders, who are also prime catalysts for such a transformation. The panellists include: Anand Kripalu, CEO & Managing Director, United Spirits Limited; Shiv Shivakumar, Chairman & CEO, PepsiCo India, and Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited. Dr. Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT and Head of the Digital India Initiative of the Government of India, will also be a speaker at the summit.



Prof. Anil B Suraj from the Centre for Public Policy (CPP) at IIM Bangalore will set the context of the discussions and Prof. Ram Nidumolu, Founder and MD of AIM, will be the moderator for the CEO panel. The discussion will focus on the 'how' of corporate digital governance.



Those interested need to confirm their participation on e-mail: centrecgc@iimb.ernet.in.



